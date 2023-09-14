2,127 Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Acquired by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,127 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 104,649.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,320,866,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $1,893,715,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,820,152 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,108,249,000 after buying an additional 6,003,997 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,278,132,000 after buying an additional 4,886,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9,803.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,767,458 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $47,081,000 after buying an additional 4,719,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $102.71 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $115.83. The company has a market capitalization of $178.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.82.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

