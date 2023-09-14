DGS Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

DGS Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. William Blair started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABBV

AbbVie Trading Up 1.3 %

ABBV opened at $151.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.52. The company has a market cap of $266.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.