DGS Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

DGS Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Trading Up 1.3 %
ABBV opened at $151.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.52. The company has a market cap of $266.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.81%.
AbbVie Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
