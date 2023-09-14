990 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Acquired by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 990 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 610.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,573,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $414,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,663,063 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $715,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,816 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,257,201. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.17.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD opened at $281.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

