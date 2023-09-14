Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 395 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,873 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 8.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,008,000 after buying an additional 11,532 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Broadcom by 7.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,011,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $649,209,000 after acquiring an additional 70,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 3.1% during the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $910.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $846.14.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $5.78 on Thursday, reaching $858.71. The stock had a trading volume of 281,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,647. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $923.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $874.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $757.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.58%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

