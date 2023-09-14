Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Lifted by Kozak & Associates Inc.

Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,787 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.5% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $561.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,108. The firm has a market cap of $248.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $549.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $518.26. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $571.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.63.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

