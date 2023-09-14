Gries Financial LLC Sells 535 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Gries Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,040 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,475,747,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $16,271,874,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $244,037,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $102.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $178.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.21. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $115.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.82.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

