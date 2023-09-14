Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,699 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Private Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 25.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,580 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 10,699 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for approximately 1.3% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,215,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,134,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,823,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $216,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 24,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total transaction of $5,156,070.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,258,123. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total value of $260,812.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,929,472.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 24,281 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total value of $5,156,070.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,258,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 707,472 shares of company stock valued at $154,064,224. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $219.03. 436,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,997,903. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.12 billion, a PE ratio of 137.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.57.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.