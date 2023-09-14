Invictus Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Invictus Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.9% of Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 12,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 8,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $116.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $83.89 and a 12-month high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.43.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company's stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

