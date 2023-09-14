Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 891 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.7% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $448.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $449.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $427.67. The company has a market cap of $347.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

