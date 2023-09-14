NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Raised by Searle & CO.

Searle & CO. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,100 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Searle & CO.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 364.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,845,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $332,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,340,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Stock Down 0.2 %

NKE opened at $96.13 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.14. The firm has a market cap of $147.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.28.

View Our Latest Report on NIKE

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

