M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 424 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises 1.0% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 81.5% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.27. 4,784,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,374,582. The company has a market cap of $84.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $53.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on C. Societe Generale lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. HSBC started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.19.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

