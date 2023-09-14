Symmetry Partners LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,931 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after buying an additional 11,017,849 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13,609.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,829,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 213.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,987,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,129 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $147.07. 299,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,530,912. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.34.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.91.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

