Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 524 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its position in Elevance Health by 7.5% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 20.2% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 3.2% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,877,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $781,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the first quarter worth about $3,755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded down $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $442.37. The stock had a trading volume of 75,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,521. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $455.78 and a 200 day moving average of $459.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.46.

Get Our Latest Report on ELV

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.