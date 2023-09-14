Symmetry Partners LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 121,265.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,509,390 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Comcast by 71,575.9% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,705,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $444,328,000 after buying an additional 12,688,262 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

Comcast Trading Up 1.2 %

CMCSA stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.75. 3,796,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,601,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.59 and a 200-day moving average of $40.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Stories

