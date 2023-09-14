Duality Advisers LP Grows Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 293.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 33,347 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $11,415,340,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $13,510,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $243,121,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. HSBC upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of EMR opened at $97.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.88.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

