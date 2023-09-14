M&R Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

M&R Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,106 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 37.0% in the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,750 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,962 shares of company stock valued at $3,391,567 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,185,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,105,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $139.94. The stock has a market cap of $127.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.11.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.96.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

