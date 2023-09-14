Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 831 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $666,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 173,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $157.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $134.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.53 and its 200-day moving average is $178.75. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.38.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

