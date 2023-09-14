Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 295,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.5% of Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $32,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley Mark J. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the first quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 33,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.43.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $116.44 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

