M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 105 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

M&R Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IVV stock traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $451.23. 750,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,998,350. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $449.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $427.67. The stock has a market cap of $349.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

