Private Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Private Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,177 shares during the period. RTX makes up approximately 2.3% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $11,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in RTX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in RTX by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.46. 2,419,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,328,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $73.62 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.37.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. Melius downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered RTX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.88.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

