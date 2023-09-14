Relative Value Partners Group LLC Lowers Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC cut its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,299,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 3,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 55.3% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, September 8th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,240.00 to $2,454.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,144.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522,914.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522,914.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,207 shares of company stock worth $6,434,541. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE CMG opened at $1,933.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,959.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,904.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,344.05 and a 1-year high of $2,175.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

