M&R Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,019 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 843.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,790,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,974,933. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $309.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.85.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,170,577 shares of company stock valued at $510,048,838 in the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Oracle from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.