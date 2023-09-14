Park National Corp OH Sells 404 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Park National Corp OH cut its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in General Electric by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE opened at $115.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.41. General Electric has a 1 year low of $48.06 and a 1 year high of $117.96. The stock has a market cap of $125.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,361,270.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

