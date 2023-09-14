iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $512,000. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,055,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 7,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,972,000.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
IJR traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.86. The stock had a trading volume of 757,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,886,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.70. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $108.24.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
