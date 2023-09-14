Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $2.10 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

IJR stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.92. 698,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,886,218. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The company has a market capitalization of $68.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.70.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

