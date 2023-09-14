Horizons Wealth Management Takes Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,017,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $348,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $108,341,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Valero Energy news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $145.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $97.73 and a one year high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The company had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VLO. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.69.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

