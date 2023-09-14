McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,432 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $326.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.17.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.76 on Thursday, reaching $283.53. 127,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,520,525. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The firm has a market cap of $206.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $288.05 and a 200-day moving average of $285.84.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,257,201. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

