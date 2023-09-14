Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Acquires 491 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.5% during the first quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.2% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.2% during the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,010,309 shares of company stock valued at $21,095,701,670. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:LLY traded up $1.54 on Thursday, hitting $600.42. The stock had a trading volume of 545,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,870. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $296.32 and a 1-year high of $601.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $504.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $433.48. The stock has a market cap of $569.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.29, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $617.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

