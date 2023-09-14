Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 208.3% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.22.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE MS traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,031,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,273,901. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $74.67 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The firm has a market cap of $146.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.94.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 30th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $11,543,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,136,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,941,460.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $11,543,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,136,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,941,460.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $517,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,615,166.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 369,100 shares of company stock worth $34,634,996. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

