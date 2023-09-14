M&R Capital Management Inc. Buys 87 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MA traded down $4.95 on Thursday, hitting $411.35. 988,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,660,928. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $418.60. The company has a market capitalization of $387.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.96.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,426.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,267 shares of company stock valued at $161,485,243 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

