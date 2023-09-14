Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for 1.1% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after buying an additional 243,907 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.32.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $164.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.84 and its 200-day moving average is $173.33. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $145.97 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.