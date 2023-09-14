Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Gries Financial LLC

Gries Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 866 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,690 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 29.2% during the first quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 7,793 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 492,940 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $244,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $637,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST opened at $559.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $549.66 and its 200-day moving average is $518.26. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $571.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, August 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $566.63.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

