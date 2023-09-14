M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $222,000 Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

M&R Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,077,000 after purchasing an additional 49,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth $1,679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.22. The stock had a trading volume of 370,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,680. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.15 and its 200 day moving average is $109.30. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $118.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $346,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,517,254.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $346,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,517,254.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $57,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,050.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,563 shares of company stock worth $984,099 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

