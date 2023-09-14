Symmetry Partners LLC Has $77.43 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,584,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,784 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $77,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,339,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,898,471,000 after buying an additional 4,532,144 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,469,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,825,000 after purchasing an additional 26,285,599 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,583,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,548,000 after buying an additional 1,567,380 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 35,439,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,720,000 after buying an additional 857,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,518,000 after purchasing an additional 818,829 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.38. The company had a trading volume of 375,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,168. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.87 and a twelve month high of $49.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.48 and its 200-day moving average is $48.64.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.0793 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

