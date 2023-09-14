Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,359 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.8% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,576,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,271,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,107 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $136.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $138.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $563,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $563,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,029 shares of company stock valued at $12,883,371. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.89.

Get Our Latest Report on Alphabet

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.