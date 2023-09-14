Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $26,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 70.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Credit Suisse Group cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE PFE opened at $34.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.09. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.54 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

