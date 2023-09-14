EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,929 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,252,070,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,594,894,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 123.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,254,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,985,181,000 after buying an additional 11,195,952 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7,396,755.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,728,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $855,460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $552,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518,629 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,513,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,711,685.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,643 shares of company stock worth $13,490,584. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMD opened at $107.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $132.83. The stock has a market cap of $174.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5,385.50, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.34 and a 200-day moving average of $104.11.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.19.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

