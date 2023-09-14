Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,658 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $34.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $192.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.54 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.09.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 43.62%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

