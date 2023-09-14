EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $6.89 Million in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,699 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,885,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Dohj LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $83.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $152.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.87, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.75 and a 12 month high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.