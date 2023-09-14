Bradley Mark J. Makes New Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bradley Mark J. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $116.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $466.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $83.89 and a 52-week high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.12%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.43.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

