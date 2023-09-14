Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,204 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $1,117,000. Searle & CO. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the first quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 76,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 42.4% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 26,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 7,903 shares during the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $923,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $2,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.43.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $116.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.87 and a 200-day moving average of $108.34. The firm has a market cap of $466.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $83.89 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

