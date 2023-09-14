ORG Partners LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.94.

Shares of GOOG opened at $137.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $138.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,383.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $563,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,029 shares of company stock worth $12,883,371. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

