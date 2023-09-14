Atomi Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.8% of Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at AbbVie
In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AbbVie Price Performance
Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $151.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $266.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.
AbbVie Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
