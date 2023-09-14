Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Acquires 49 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in Accenture were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,035,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,729,067,000 after acquiring an additional 634,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,453,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,560,765,000 after buying an additional 704,657 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after buying an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,009,000 after buying an additional 2,060,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,463,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,269,319,000 after buying an additional 191,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,451 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $314.07. The company had a trading volume of 99,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,878. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $315.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.33. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $330.43. The company has a market capitalization of $208.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Accenture from $316.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.25.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

