AMF Tjanstepension AB Purchases 39,300 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 115,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,300 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $25,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,204,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,140,000 after purchasing an additional 46,082 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $248.28. The company had a trading volume of 43,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,444. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.75 and a 200-day moving average of $226.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.57.

In other news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,051,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,233,590.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $4,418,649.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,051,533.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,835 shares of company stock valued at $29,763,730. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

