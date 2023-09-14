First Financial Bank Trust Division Cuts Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

First Financial Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,173 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 25,185.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,492,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,147,000 after buying an additional 4,474,450 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,028,807,000 after buying an additional 4,041,425 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $697,398,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,794,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,889,987,000 after buying an additional 1,281,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $16,976,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total value of $826,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,692.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total value of $826,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,692.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total value of $360,269.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,159.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,429. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BDX opened at $264.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $76.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.