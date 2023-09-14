Relative Value Partners Group LLC Sells 297 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $5,267,000. Bradley Mark J. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 21.0% in the first quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 8,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $332,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.43, for a total value of $76,886.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,917.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other S&P Global news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.43, for a total value of $76,886.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,917.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,857 shares of company stock worth $8,549,352. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $389.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.05 billion, a PE ratio of 53.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $428.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $397.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $372.04.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.00.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

