First Financial Bank Trust Division Reduces Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Southern were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Southern by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,472,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,277,269,000 after buying an additional 1,283,943 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 9.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,719,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,415,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,914 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,514,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,394,004,000 after acquiring an additional 584,893 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,428,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,073,493,000 after acquiring an additional 349,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Southern by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,190,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,296,000 after buying an additional 255,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $69.50 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $79.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.41 and a 200-day moving average of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.52.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Southern’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $339,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,226,693.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,878,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,226,693.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,490 shares of company stock worth $2,934,355 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SO

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.