M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $16.47 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

M&R Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,029 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 4.3% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $16,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.48.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of LOW traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $228.78. 292,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,780,347. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.50 and a 52 week high of $237.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.15. The company has a market capitalization of $132.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.31%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

