Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 71 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 324.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,584 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,477,000 after buying an additional 213,343 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $633,960,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 11.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,256,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,462,000 after buying an additional 124,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 587.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,655,000 after buying an additional 1,032,363 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total value of $1,650,061.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,701,401.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total value of $1,650,061.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,701,401.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at $53,608,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,002 shares of company stock valued at $18,570,541 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.33.

Get Our Latest Report on MCK

McKesson Stock Down 0.4 %

McKesson stock opened at $420.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $331.75 and a twelve month high of $441.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $417.94 and a 200-day moving average of $390.04.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The firm had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.25%.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.